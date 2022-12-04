A video of a cool gogo living her best life enjoying fresh air put a big smile on social media users

The lady was driving a cruise ship in Durban, and the joy on her face was contagious and spread through the internet

Mzansi was beaming with happiness and wrote lovely messages under the heartwarming TikTok video

A gogo living her best life driving a yacht in Durban. Image: @lebogang_modjadj/TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @lebogang_modjadji on Sunday has spread enough good vibes to uplift people for some.

In the clip, Lebohang's mom can be seen steering the cruise ship with one hand as they sailed the Indian Ocean in Durban.

Their day out looked like an absolute mood, and people online wished they were sipping something cold by the beach.

TikTok users were amazed that the family could let loose in front of their elderly mom like that, while others joked that she was the original Durban Gogo.

The video is close to 100k views and has only been online for a few hours.

Read some comments from Mzansi below:

@nikitamaphias said:

"Gogo will never forget this day. Thank you for making her day."

@lorele40 wrote:

"Wonderful family always include your elders in your fun."

@Prof_Kells stated:

"Captain my captain. She's enjoying hey."

@nrm_992 mentioned:

"Those boat cruises are so refreshing."

@fanyanamashinini posted:

"Dankie oledi."

@user3401979894248 asked:

"Ni groove kanjani ugogo akhona?"

@selby.ngweks said:

"Captain Gogzin."

@opong013 added:

"The original Durban Gogo."

