The five-tiger challenge got three young people running through a mall in uMhlanga looking for a bargain meal

One dude spent just under 50 bucks with some change, another got a small pizza box and a third managed to purchase a three-course meal

Netizens were asked to vote and many of the nods went to the two stunning women

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Two of the volunteers in the R50 challenge got most of the votes when users were asked to choose how to spent their R50 wisely. Image: @dalaucrew

Source: TikTok

R50 may not be much in this tough economy, but a TikTok video of the R50 challenge had netizens suggesting what they would eat for that amount.

The challenge, which has a total of over one million views, has people showing what they could do with 50 bucks.

Budget meals for R50 are possible, challenge shows

Some shared how they did their hair for R50, but dalaucrew took it to another level.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dalaucrew got three peeps to volunteer to do a run and see if they could get lunch for that amount.

Off the volunteers went inside Gateway Mall in uMhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal, each in search of the perfect yet cheap meal.

Here's the clip:

The volunteers, Brett, Levana and Rose, came back with the loot after doing their respective shopping.

Brett’s run was a little comical as he dropped one shoe, stopped, picked it up and ran with it in his hand.

When they returned 15 minutes later, they proudly displayed the inexpensive meals they got for that amount.

Brett reported that he went to Checkers and copped himself litchi-flavoured water, small chips, two rolls, a Lunch Bar and free parking. He spent R42.10 with some change to spare.

Levana also went to Checkers and bought a Sprite, a samoosa, chicken biryani and a doughnut for dessert. She spent R46.29 on the challenge.

Rose ran straight to Debonairs and got herself a pizza and a small juice, which cost R49.80.

Mzansi impressed with volunteers' shopping skills

Netizens were asked to vote on who won the challenge, and votes swung between Levana and Rose, with Brett getting the occasional nod.

Jeremy Naidoo voted for Levana. He said.

“Levana sacrificed that chicken for the doughnut.”

Lucky pointed out how difficult it was to vote, but she voted for Rose nonetheless. She added:

“This was so confusing. It was hard for me to decide but I will go with pizza and juice.”

Lihle’s vote went to Levana. She pointed out:

“Levana got everything: starters, meal and dessert.”

Zothi1606 voted for Rose. She commented:

“I’d rather have the pizza.”

Alfie Solomon gave a nod to Brett. He remarked:

“Put those chips in the rolls. Two are super filling. Down with water, Lunch Bar dessert. Biryani and pizza too little to satisfy.”

Shresays also voted for Brett. She laughingly added:

“Your run took me out!”

Hip-hop star Nadia Nakai aces Bhebha challenge

In a recent article, Briefly News wrote that hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai slayed the Bhebha dance challenge, which went viral on the socials.

Nadia busted the Bhebha dance at Konka Nightclub, and netizens were convinced that she killed it.

The video shows her making mincemeat of the dancefloor, much to the admiration of viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News