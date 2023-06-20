Nadia Nakai took part in the viral TikTok dance challenge and nailed the dance at Konka Soweto

She was out in the club with her friends when she gave her rendition of the Bhebha dance challenge

The video clip of the reality TV star and rapper doing the dance has gone viral and received many views on the app

Nadia Nakai participated in the viral TikTok dance challenge for the 'Bhebha' Dance Challenge at Konka in Soweto. Image: @nadianakai

Rapper and hip hop artist Nadia Nakai took part in the viral dance challenge, which saw many TikTokers shaking what their mamas gave them.

In an outing with friends at KONKA in Soweto, Nadia Nakai did exactly that, she shook what her mama gave her as she did the Bhebha dance challenge.

Nadia's fans hype her as she does the dance

According to The South African, Nadia Nakai danced to the song by Shaunmusiq & Ftears, and fans hyped her up.

The video shared by @Topdawgcoo received much praise.

Watch the clip here.

Pabi Cooper gets dragged for her revealing outfit at Konka Sowet

Pabi Cooper received a lot of hate online for showing off more than she probably should have. The singer was spotted in a revealing outfit for her BET Awards send-off party at KONKA

In a video clip which trended on Twitter, many peeps commented that Pabi Cooper shouldn't have worn the mini skirt and crop top at the party.

The BET send-off party was in celebration of her nomination for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act, alongside rapper K.O.

Katlego Maboe nails the Mnike dance challenge

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Katelgo Maboe got fans into December mode with his take on the viral Mnike dance challenge.

His video had fans getting ready for December as he danced to Mnike, a song by Tyler ICU & Tumela_za, and it features DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee.

On his Twitter account, @KatlegoMaboe shared the clip:

Maboe nails another dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Maboe also nailed another dance challenge. Maboe is very talented, and so he perfects any dance he attempts.

He scored 2.3 million views for his TikTok video, where he is dancing to Yey by uLazi ft Infinity MusiQ.

