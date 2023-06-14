Teachers from a Catholic school in Pretoria recently smashed the amapiano Betha Kick challenge

Their amusing attempts were a hit on TikTok as people couldn't get enough of the video

Most of the comments were light-hearted jokes but some of the women took the opportunity to shoot their shots

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CBC Pretoria school teachers doing the Betha Kick challenge in TikTok video. Image: @cbcmountedmund

Source: TikTok

A private school in Silverton, Pretoria, coaxed its teachers into doing the viral Betha Kick dance challenge for the school's TikTok account.

Christian Brothers College (CBC) uploaded a 21-second video of students asking their educators to do the viral challenge in class or outside on the playgrounds.

CBC Pretoria school posts TikTok of teachers' Betha Kick dance challenge

The video is on the @cbcmountedmundpretoria TikTok page, and at 75.3k views, it is the second most watched video on the school's account. The most watched video is part 1 of their Betha Kick challenge, which proves how popular this dance challenge is amongst school teachers of all demographics.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

TikTok finds CBC teachers doing Betha Kick dance challenge amusing

Though some of the CBC teachers understood the assignment given to them by their learners, some couldn't get their stiff bodies to comply.

Users noticed this and didn't waste time roasting them:

Ma2ula savagely said:

"Second teacher almost needed a hip replacement."

ICONIC was also relentless:

"Why did she do it in slow motion?"

wally_ronaldo said to give her a chance:

"No, give Mrs Koekemoer chance. She will improve."

Other users chose their favourite dancing teacher:

Amahle Mnisi observed:

"The first teacher killed it."

aurora disagreed:

"PLEASE, THE 2ND ONE."

<33333 said more teachers should join:

"We need Mr Eckard and Mrs Van Velden."

Some girls fell in love:

its.lesegoooom asked for a friend:

"Is the first teacher married? Asking for a friend."

TikTok video of South African teachers' version of Betha kick entertains Mzansi: "Last teacher is the one"

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote about a group of fun teachers who nailed the Betha Kick challenge.

The funny dance video got over 26 000 likes. People also commented on discussing which teacher nailed the dance move the best.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News