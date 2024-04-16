A woman went to spoil herself at a sweet depo, she showed off R1 900 sweets and snacks

In a TikTok she uploaded, she took the items she bought and placed them on display so her followers could see what she bought

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling envious and some in disbelief over the low price

A woman showed off R1 900 snacks. Images: @eatwithkakes/ TikTok, @Helen Camacaro/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off the snacks she got for R1 900 at sweet depo.

In the video uploaded by @eatwithkakes, the woman can be seen at a depo getting her snack out as she was about to pay. The snacks included a huge packet of Nik Naks chips, boxes of Beacon Mallows, boxes of Ted chocolate, Kit Kat chocolate, and Orio biscuits, to name a few.

One netizen who was curious after seeing the TikTokker buying many snacks asked if they were planning to resell them. The woman said no, the snacks are for her to indulge, not sell.

Woman flexes R1 900 snacks

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens could not believe the price of the snacks

The online video garnered over 8k likes, with many online users in disbelief of the price, it seemed too good to be true.

@lusanikhubana asked:

"Where is this sweet depot."

@Thato commented:

"One thing about me ,I’d finish all this in a week and a half ."

@smavitonpapi suggested a cheaper place:

"Nah you must come to devland all that might cost R850."

@Tsh_il_i said:

"Not me watching this with a toothache. My pain just elevated."

@Valar Morghulis stanned:

"Now this is called snacking."

@Jannah loved:

"Damn ."

@Junic Lee joked:

"When I saw my monthly pay on someone's snack haul ."

