Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is still in the hospital receiving medical treatment for a complication related to a minor procedure

The AmaZulu traditional prime minister's office revealed that the prince is showing signs of improvement, although he is in the ICU

Buthelezi was admitted into the hospital after a checkup to receive an operation for a pre-existing long-standing back problem

DURBAN - AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is slowly recovering after being admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is recovering in the hospital after suffering complications related to a minor back surgery. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The Zulu traditional prime minister's office said the prince is slowly showing signs of improvement; however, after suffering complications is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the time being, EWN reported.

Prince Buthelezi suffered complications from routine surgery

Prince Buthelezi initially went to the hospital for a checkup and medical treatment but was ultimately admitted for a minor procedure related to a long-standing back problem, TimesLIVE reported.

Buthelezi was readmitted after the procedure failed to deliver enough pain relief, and he developed another health complication for which he is being treated.

AmaZulu Royal Family said that the prince would remain in the hospital until he fully recovers. Buthelezi is 94 years old.

South Africans wish Prince Buthelezi a speedy recovery

Below are comments:

Valona Kemmey said:

"Just hope and pray for his recovery. One special human."

Isrial Fainos Maburo asked:

"How old is this Zulu hero?"

Sandra Duetsch commented:

"Old age eventually prevails."

@mlu2468 added:

"Wish him speedy recovery, bakithi."

@iKhilogram remarked:

"We're back to critical but stable. Only Sizwe can save us now."

@dkhurumedzha

"Y’all pulling Mandela stunt 'stable but critical'"

