Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, aged 93, is in hospital due to high blood pressure and feeling unwell, but has no plans to retire

Buthelezi wants to continue his mission of improving South Africa and the lives of its residents

He wants to see the law on the expropriation of land without compensation come into effect before he retires

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, aged 93, is in hospital due to high blood pressure and feeling unwell. However, he does not think that his poor health and advanced age require him to retire from his position as the Zulu Prime Minister and MP.

Bhekuyisa Buthelezi, a spokesperson for the family, said that Buthelezi wants to continue his mission of improving South Africa and the lives of its residents. The spokesperson added that Buthelezi has an admittedly busy schedule, but is taking the time in hospital to rest.

“The issue has been raised so many times before. Even he himself has said his family would be happy to spend more time with him at home. But each time he has been asked by South Africans to continue to serve them,” Bhekuyisa said.

Buthelezi's health and conditions for retirement

According to EWN, the Buthelezi family are concerned about his health and view his hospitalisation as a necessary step. However, he is currently in a stable condition.

Buthelezi only has one request before he retires. He wants to see the law on the expropriation of land without compensation to come into effect. The Zulu Prime Minister said that he would immediately resign from politics once that has been achieved, TimesLIVE reports.

The former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder has already stepped down as party leader, which he considers a quasi-retirement. The family spokesperson said they would keep the public updated about his condition as his hospitalisation continues.

South Africans react to Buthelezi's retirement remarks

@ChhdhdHdhdud remarked:

"No rest for the wicked."

@LLunga18 believes:

"He needs to rest and enjoy his retirement."

@Ruraltarain said:

"Get well Shenge."

@TebohoMakhele6 remarked:

"My friend let the old man rest, he is tired."

@Rhoyi_Masoka shared:

"May the good Lord keep him. I still need him to sort out the Zulu kingship mess. He is a very wise man who knows the Zulu kingdom in and out. We shall put him in our prayers."

