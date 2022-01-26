The IFP's President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised for routine medical observations

A statement from the Buthelezi family confirmed the 93-year-old politician was feeling unwell due to high blood

South Africans headed online to extend messages of support the way of Buthelezi, who in December overcame Covid-19

ULUNDI - Founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been admitted to hospital for hypertension, having recently overcome Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi confirmed that the traditional Zulu prime minister was at an undisclosed hospital for medical observations due to feeling under the weather, EWN reported.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi is undergoing observations at an undisclosed hospital. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

"He was sent to have medical examinations conducted after coming down with high blood pressure two nights ago," the statement read.

"It was necessary as he was feeling unwell. The next day, his doctors felt he should be admitted to the hospital for all the essential checks and also allow him to get some much-needed rest."

As there were no further updates on the veteran politician's health condition at the time of publication, the family requested that all media enquiries should cease, according to News24.

Locals band on social media

Briefly News understands that "should there be anything further to report", a statement would be issued once Buthelezi is discharged. Meanwhile, South Africans took to social media in their numbers to wish the 93-ear-old a speedy recovery.

Below are a few of the comments.

@Khuthadzo Mulaudzi wrote:

"Gatsha has survived everything. Why wouldn't he survive this."

@Thebu Mathebula said:

"Wishing a speedy recovery to uMntwana wakwaPhindangene."

@Sinethemba Makhoba said:

"Lord Jesus lay Your healing hands and protect him."

@George Norman mentioned:

"Get well soon, Sir. An officer and a Gentleman."

@Billy Zwivhu Nesh offered:

"Speedy recovery Old Man."

Buthelezi again tests positive for Covid-19

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Buthelezi in December tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time. Despite the diagnosis, the 93-year-old was reportedly in good spirits, according to family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi.

He confirmed the politician was self-isolated and did so for the prescribed period, having first contracted coronavirus in August last year before making a full recovery ahead of the municipal elections in November.

"We are happy to report that [Buthelezi] remains somewhat asymptomatic while he remains in good spirits. However, with the [then] installation ceremony of Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) coming up, he lamented not being able to attend," said Bhekuyise.

