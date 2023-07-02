King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has refuted that he was hospitalised in eSwatini

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi claimed that the Zulu king was seeking medical attention after a suspected poisoning

The Zulu king's spokesperson warned the public and media against believing information not signed off by his communication unit

The rumours of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's alleged poisoning have been greatly exaggerated.

This is according to the Zulu king himself, who rubbished claims he had been hospitalised in eSwatini after being poisoned.

On Saturday, 1 July, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangasuthu Buthelezi released a statement to the media claiming that the king was in eSwatini seeking medical treatment, eNCA reported.

King Misuzulu set the record straight through his spokesperson Prince Afrika Zulu.

Zulu said:

"His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted to hospital."

Zulu king claims to be in eSwatini for scheduled visit

The king did admit that he was in eSwatini for a scheduled visit and claimed that he decided to undergo a check-up for Covid-19 and other conditions, The Witness reported.

King Misuzulu warned the public and media against relying on information not signed off by his communication unit.

Prince Buthelezi claimed that he learned of King Misuzulu's alleged poisoning from the Zulu king's brother, Prince Vumile Zulu.

SA speculate about real reason behind Zulu kings hospitalisation rumours

Below are some comments:

@MathewsMpete questioned:

"Hawu bathong, is the King sick or not?"

@Sm4k5qv7tfDavid said:

"We know they lying. He’s lying in the hospital."

@tumelokh claimed

"Word on the ground says he's in rehab."

@RockyB44427546B speculated:

"Drugs are making him sick."

@Malakoaneelvis commented

"The rift between Dr Buthelezi and the Royal family has reached a boiling point."

@SifundoSigcino remarked:

"He is lying."

