AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini has been hospitalised in Eswatini after falling ill on Saturday

There are concerns and suspicions that the king was possibly poisoned before he was taken to Eswatini for medical treatment

The passing of one of the king's senior advisors has further raised suspicions of poisoning within the royal circle

AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini was rushed to the hospital in Eswatini. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini is receiving medical care at a hospital in Eswatini after being admitted on Saturday.

King MisuZulu seeks Medical treatment in Eswatini amidst poisoning concerns

AmaZulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi has expressed concerns about potential poisoning as a possible cause for the King's illness, reported ENCA.

Buthelezi said he was informed by the king's brother Prince Vumile of the sudden illness.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi sheds light on what might have caused King MisuZulu's illness

According to TimesLIVE, Buthelezi mentioned that the king wasted no time seeking medical assistance in Eswatini. He added that His Majesty felt uneasy about receiving treatment in South Africa, as his parents had previously received medical care in SA and unfortunately passed away afterwards.

The hospitalization of King MiSuzulu follows the recent death of one of his senior advisors, who passed on from suspected poisoning.

South African citizens weigh in on King MisuZulu's hospitalisation

Bongani Mgubela stated:

"The bone of contention is the throne. I heard that apparently he's been poisoned."

Juliana Kahimbi commented:

"He must just leave the throne."

Shakes Gwamanda posted:

"He must have been poisoned, the throne remains the bone of contention. Even brothers kill one another, impi yombango."

BK Colin Forbes wrote:

"They are after his throne."

Elias Frans Mphotholozi suggested:

"Google Credo Mutwa's prophecy about the Zulu nation."

Peggy Mashamaite mentioned:

"Poisoning is taking lives in Zulu land. "

Source: Briefly News