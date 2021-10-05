Reports claim that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is finally in good health after he was allegedly poisoned

There is still no clarity on whether or not he was really poisoned and the last official word from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was the rumours were false

An expert from the University of Zululand explains that there are tensions within the Zulu monarchy because of opposing views regarding succession

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has made a full recovery following what has been suspected to be poisoning.

This new revelation comes after Zulu nation Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi previously shut down claims that the King had been poisoned.

King Misuzulu is in good health after being allegedly poisoned. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Buthelezi even went on to say that entertaining the idea that King Misuzulu was of ill health would be irresponsible, according to a report by The Witness.

While the Zulu King health may have improved, he continues to face challenges within the monarchy with growing factionalism.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Maxwell Shamase Acting Deputy Dean & Senior Lecturer at the University of Zululand explains that factionalism within the Zulu monarchy keeps growing because in South Africa we have a constitutional monarchy which means that anyone within the monarchy could be appointed to take the throne.

However, when it comes to the Zulu monarchy it seems that traditional rules are governing the appointment of succession to the throne, report eNCA.

He added that the second narrative regarding the contestation of the throne is that people are rejecting King Misuzulu's accession to the throne because his mother is Swati and therefore he is not a full-blooded Zulu man.

South Africans share their thoughts on the Zulu King's suspected poisoning

South Africans on social media were shocked to hear that King Misuzulu had been poisoned. Some people gave the King advice on how to prevent poisonings in future. Here are some reactions:

@penuelist said:

"I'd guess it's alcohol poisoning from overdrinking and, who knows, maybe even drugs. Gent looks like he takes stuff."

@waltzmas said:

"I once Tweeted That "Monarch Transitions" are Not Easy amongst Black People, and People from the Kingdom Attacked me... This Is A King Who Came After A QUEEN was Throned Only to Pass On a Few Time Trials Later...."

@MapuleR1 said:

"Oh man the new King.. his immediate family has been thru a lot. He go have his meals at Umtwana’s residence. The extended royal family is no longer honourable."

King Misuzulu Kazwelithini mute at Heritage Day speech, blames “heavy flu”

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Thulani Zulu delivered the Heritage Day speech instead of the king, which had some people raise their eyebrows. Zulu urged the Zulu people to unite in his speech.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was in attendance at the event despite having been discharged from the hospital the day before.

According to the SABC, Zulu said that the king had been stricken with a "heavy flu". He revealed that the doctor ordered that Misuzulu can not stand for long and is forbidden to talk.

This was the king's first Heritage Day speech, it has a special place in Zulu history. The special day used to be called "Shaka Day" in reference to the famous Zulu king according to The Citizen.

Zulu delivered the speech and hammered home the key theme of unity specifically as the local elections loom and the wake of the king's coronation which had caused some stress in the royal household.

Source: Briefly.co.za