King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was at the Heritage Day celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal but did not speak

Instead, Prince Thulani Zulu delivered the Heritage Day speech on his behalf and called for unity

Zulu revealed that the king had been discharged from the hospital and was ordered not to stand for long or speak at all

Prince Thulani Zulu delivered the Heritage Day speech instead of the king, which had some people raise their eyebrows.

Zulu urged the Zulu people to unite in his speech. King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was in attendance at the event despite having been discharged from the hospital the day before.

King Misizulu Kazwelithini was unable to deliver the Heritage Day speech due to ill health. @King Misizulu Kazwelithini, @Siphamandla BabakaOwethu-noNhloso Nxumalo

According to the SABC, Zulu said that the king had been stricken with a "heavy flu". He revealed that the doctor ordered that Misuzulu can not stand for long and is forbidden to talk.

This was the king's first Heritage Day speech, it has a special place in Zulu history. The special day used to be called "Shaka Day" in reference to the famous Zulu king according to The Citizen.

Zulu delivered the speech and hammered home the key theme of unity specifically as the local elections loom and the wake of the king's coronation which had caused some stress in the royal household.

