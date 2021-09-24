President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a call to South Africans to reject crime in all its forms, including corruption

Ramaphosa was speaking amid Heritage Day celebrations on Friday, adding that citizens ought to reflect on important values and principles

Condemning the incidents of public violence and looting in July, Ramaphosa said that dishonourable behaviour should be dealt with decisively

To mark Heritage Day 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address on Friday urging South Africans to reject the ills of crime.

The president condemned corruption, especially if public servants responsible for the welfare of citizens, among other things, are involved, News24 reported.

Noting several hugely publicised cases that brought the country into disrepute, Ramaphosa once again condemned the widespread looting and public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

According to IOL, the president said the unrest disrupted the country's collective unity. However, Ramaphosa said it was essential for citizens to revisit the values and principles that make South Africa a great nation.

"People destroyed the same country we are working to build. In the aftermath of the violence, we have had to ask [some important questions]," said Ramaphosa.

Corrupt behaviour to be dealt with decisively

Chiefly, he said South Africans ought to introspect deeply. He urged all citizens to reflect on these important questions. Ramaphosa stressed that dishonourable behaviour ought to be dealt with decisively.

"As a people, we respect others and their rights and believe in the central tenets of the Constitution, the supreme law of the land.

"We should not get involved in crime and must report those who are. We do not entertain corruption. This especially goes to public servants or representatives who are entrusted with the welfare of our [beautiful] country’s citizens."

Ramaphosa calls on world leaders to right the wrongs of the past

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that while speaking at the United Nations (UN)'s 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, Ramaphosa challenged world leaders to work towards righting the wrongs of the past.

Ramaphosa focused on racism and asked world leaders to intensify their efforts of getting rid of racism globally.

He highlighted how racism has become institutionalised and led to violence targeting minority groups including refugees, the LGBTQI+, migrants and more.

The plenary meeting was held under the theme of “Reparations, racial justice and equality of people of descent,” and Ramaphosa also took the opportunity to call on leaders to ensure that sexism is also addressed, reports EWN.

