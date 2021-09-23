President Cyril Ramaphosa Calls On World Leaders to Right the Wrongs of the Past

President Cyril Ramaphosa has propositioned United Nations world leaders to do more in ridding society of racism

Ramaphosa also called on the UN to put penances to the slave trade descendants on its agenda

Ramaphosa would also like world leaders to work towards ensuring that people who have been previously discriminated against have a better positioning in society

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Speaking at the United Nation’s 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, President Cyril Ramaphosa challenged world leaders in attendance to work towards righting the wrongs of the past.

Ramaphosa focused on racism and asked world leaders to intensify their efforts of getting rid of racism globally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the UN to put slave trade reparations on its agenda. Image: GCIS / Flickr

Source: UGC

He highlighted how racism has become institutionalised and led to violence targeting minority groups including refugees, the LGBTQI+, migrants and more.

The plenary meeting was held under the theme of “Reparations, racial justice and equality of people of descent,” and Ramaphosa also took the opportunity to call on leaders to ensure that sexism is also addressed, reports EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He also asked the UN leaders to consider reparations for African countries that had been subjected to the slave trade, reports News24.

He stated that the slave trade has negatively impacted the descendants of Africans who were sold in the slave trade which has left them living in poverty and being discriminated against.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA must meet the vaccine target to close economic gap

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will need to meet the Covid 19 vaccination target of getting 70% of the country's population vaccinated by December if we are going to close the economic gap.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the virtual Covid 19 Summit addressing other world leaders.

He added that failing to meet the vaccination target would result in the economic gap widening between countries and would also lead to a global health security threat, according to a report by eNCA.

World leaders had previously pledged to have 70% of the world population vaccinated by next year, Ramaphosa highlighted the 10% target that was set out in May has still not been reached.

At the summit, Ramaphosa also addressed the issue of access to vaccines between countries. He stated countries that have been able to buy vaccines in bulk have been at a better standing when it comes to getting their populations vaccinated.

Source: Briefly.co.za