AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and a faction of royal family members have taken legal action in order to denounce the marriage between Queen Sibongile Dlamini and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini

As the affidavit to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal is still pending, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's lawyers have filed the notice of intent

Queen Sibongile Dlamini has been legally notified by the lawyers of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the intent to disqualify her marriage to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and a small number of people within the Zulu royal family who are aligned with him have launched a legal bid to nullify the marriage between the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

the complete affidavits declaring why the application should be given have yet to be filed before the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal, although The King’s lawyers announced that they have filed the notice as well as legally notified Dlamini-Zulu

They added that the late Queen had irregularly recommended the King to the throne.

According to EWN, the King's lawyers have legally informed Queen Sibongile Dlamini that they would like for her marriage to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to be nullified. The papers have been seen by the publication and are reportedly being filed at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

A report by IOL stated that King Misuzulu set a timeline up for the Queen to follow if she would like to oppose the application and has made sure that she should bear the costs of the applications.

An insider in the royal family stated that Queen Sibongile was allegedly being spiteful as she was unhappy about the King marrying more than one wife.

The battle for the Zulu throne continues as King Misuzulu calls an emergency meeting

Previously, Briefly News reported that the succession dispute continues, Zulu King Misuzulu is set to hold an emergency meeting with the Zulu Royal Family's houses.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu traditional prime minister, said the monarch will convene a meeting in response to a letter reportedly sent by members of the royal family to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, according to a report by News24.

"His majesty believes that this meeting is both urgent and necessary due to the confusion that has been created in the public space on who constitutes the royal family and who speaks on behalf of the royal family," said Buthelezi

