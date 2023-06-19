Netflix SA has thrown shade at Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe following their epic premiere on Sunday, 18 June

The global streaming platform claimed that Henry Cele, who depicted Shaka Zulu in the 1986 mini-series Shaka Zulu , was the best cast for the role

On Shaka iLembe, Lemogang Matsipa portrays the role of Shaka Zulu, however, the show received backlash for casting a non-Zulu-speaking actor

Netflix SA sparked war claims after they claimed Henry Cele played the best Shaka Zulu hours before 'Shaka iLembe' premiered on Mzansi Magic. Image: Peter Bischoff, Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Mzansi remained glued to their screens as Shaka iLembe debuted on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 18 June.

The show's arrival was highly anticipated and has received rave reviews from viewers.

Taking the opportunity to steal Mzansi Magic's shine, Netflix SA threw shade at the series and left Mzansi floored.

Netflix SA takes a jab at Shaka iLembe, claims Shaka Zulu had the best cast

Taking to their Twitter page, Netflix SA responded to a viral Tweet asking tweeps to name an actor or actress who was best cast for their movie or series role.

They responded by saying:

"Henry Cele as #ShakaZulu will forever be perfect casting."

Mzansi left howling after Netflix's shade

Taking note of the day Netflix chose to shade Shaka iLembe, Mzansi questioned why the series decided to post that before the series debuted.

@Philie_k said:

"Is that shade Netflix SA."

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Heban, why only now."

@SciTheComedist said:

"Somebody is gonna get fired for this."

@SikelelaNjoli said:

"Heal Sisi heal."

@iamCollenZondo commented:

"Why compare than & now usile wena Netflix."

@Lofty_K added:

"People have been saying this for years, but now that it is being said by Netflix, there’s pandemonium."

Shaka Zulu is now available to stream on Netflix SA

EWN reported that Netflix SA released the 1986 mini-series Shaka Zulu on 29 May, and is now available to stream.

On Twitter, Netflix made the announcement:

"Bayede!!! I just wanted to let you know that Shaka Zulu is now streaming on Netflix."

The 10-episode season one received some mixed reactions from subscribers, as some noted that they added it a month before Shaka iLembe would make its debut.

Mznasi cannot stop raving over Nomzamo Mbatha following the premiere of Shaka iLembe

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi gave Nomzamo Mbatha her flowers following the premiere of Shaka iLembe on Sunday, 18 June.

Netizens praised Nomzamo, who acts on the series and also directs, saying she is a powerhouse.

