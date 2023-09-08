The bush knife-wielding man who brutally attacked his girlfriend, a primary school teacher, was found dead

Sakhiseni Nene allegedly jumped off a cliff after hacking 23-year-old Ngcinaphi Fakude on school grounds

South Africans continue to wish the school teacher and mom of one a speedy recovery

DURBAN - The man who attacked his girlfriend, a primary school teacher on school grounds, with a bush knife, was found dead.

KZN police say the man who attacked his girlfriend, a primary school teacher, was found hanging from a tree. Images: Carbonero Stock/Getty Images & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The man arrived on the school premises on Monday demanding to see 23-year-old Ngcinaphi Fakude. He was initially turned away and returned to the school with the bush knife in hand.

Boyfriend jumped off a cliff

According to TimesLIVE, 27-year-old Sakhiseni Nene was found hanging from a tree in a bush on Wednesday, 6 September.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it is believed that the alleged perpetrator jumped off a cliff and landed on the tree he was found hanging from.

Nene attacked his girlfriend in full view of staff members and children after reportedly having a domestic dispute with Fakude. The pair has one child together.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said that they had hoped that Nene would face the consequences of his actions.

Teacher attacked by boyfriend recovering well

Speaking to The Witness, Khoza said she visited Fakude in the hospital on Wednesday and was in high spirits.

"Her remarkable spirit and courage in the face of this horrifying incident are truly inspiring," said Khoza.

Khoza added that the department will continue to stay by Fakude's side on her recovery journey, ensuring she gets all the support she needs.

She further stated that social workers would continue to offer psycho-social support to the staff and learners who witnessed the horrifying attack.

Mzansi wishes the teacher a speedy recovery

Pogiso Molf said:

"Live by the sword, die by the sword. Simple as that. And get well, sister. Sorry for what he did to you. Still need you to be happy that ukulunkulu aka vumanga nge Mpilo yakho PRAISE HIM...he is good all the time❤️"

Nozizwe Mbele said:

"I can imagine those kids who witnessed the incident . I wish the Teacher a speedy recovery."

Mbo Cwali said:

"One has to be mentally disturbed to even hit someone with a panga "

AveLihle Xhamla Nmn said:

"Ubethwe wanya. If it's mob justice, good riddance to garbage but if it's self inflicted then what a cowardly way to escape."

Busi Chalufu said:

"Speedy recovery to the victim."

