Disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana failed to pull the heartstrings of South Africans after her latest court appearance

Magudumana was caught on camera seemingly saying a silent prayer while sitting in the dock

South Africans were unmoved by Magudumana's sudden urge to turn to God

BLOEMFONTEIN - A video of Thabo Bester's girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, at her bail hearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has South Africans feeling less sympathetic for her.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana seemingly became a prayer warrior while awaiting her fate at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. Images: @MDNnewss/Twitter & Gallo Images/Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

Four months after her arrest in Tanzania, the disgraced doctor finally decided to apply for bail.

Was Dr Nandipha praying in court?

Magudumana appeared in the dock on Monday, 4 September, which was her birthday. She spotted a new hairstyle and seemingly silently prayed while proceedings were ongoing.

A short clip shared by @MDNnewss showed Dr Nandipha bowing her head and muttering a few words with her eyes closed.

It is unclear what she was praying about, but her demeanour in court had changed drastically since she sat next to her lover, Bester.

Magudumana hopes to go home soon and told the court that she can only afford R10 000 bail. However, the state has opposed bail for Magdumana out of fear that she will flee the country if released, reports TimesLIVE.

Mzansi not impressed with Dr Nandipha's prayers

@Catmanyane_moji said:

"I can imagine Katlego's wife and parents praying to find him safe, in the meantime, Bester is burning his body in a cell"

@Muzekaa1 said:

"Not all prayers are good. Even the devil prays."

@ZitobileSA said:

" God has forgiven her, but she must face the music her prayers are belated, and she should have prayed not to sin. Khethile, Khethile ngoku."

@GrampyMcGee said:

"Perhaps you should've prayed for wisdom before helping a criminal escape."

@titusson_zealot said:

"Everyone deserves their chance with the Lord, no matter the horrible things they have done in society, she probably regrets, which is a good thing, whatever happens, I hope she repents at the end of the day. She's vile, but there's always room for improvement."

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s 5 separate fraud cases

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bail hearing has revealed just how much trouble the disgraced doctor is in for her role in Thabo Bester's escape.

The state argued against Magudumana being awarded bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

