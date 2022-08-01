A video of a truck attempting to tow a car out of danger has gone viral as it ends in disaster

The car is precariously positioned on the edge of a hill and connected to a truck via a tow rope

The first setback happens when the truck drags the car into a house and damages the front end, and the second issue is when the tow rope comes loose

A car was lost down a steep hill after the truck attempting to tow it to safety dragged it into a house.

A truck attempting to tow a car away from a cliff ended in disaster. Image: Facebook

The car suffered damage to its front end, and then a few seconds later, disaster struck as the tow rope came loose, SA Trucker reports.

Road safety organisation, Arrive Alive recommends that all bolt-on accessories like bumpers, bars and mirrors be fastened and secured when towing another vehicle.

Watch the clip below:

The viewers offered their opinions in the comments section; here's a list of them:

MaThabi Mydarly Matwa says:

"But the truck driver, why?"

Ayanda Faku says:

"Human beings are not as smart as you think."

Chungwa Luthando Sebe says:

"That's the issue. Too many minds for a simple situation."

Sonke Makhalima says:

"Truck driver got carried away."

