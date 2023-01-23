The MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba has popped up on social media after berating nurses for not doing their job

Ramathuba called out the nursing staff at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane for sitting around and not attending to patients

The MEC's comments got tongues wagging on social media and some people seem to laud her for standing up for patients

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

POLOKWANE - The nursing staff at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane got the scolding of their life from the Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba trended on social media for calling out nurses at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane. Images: @l_lisoh & @GershomMayana

Source: Twitter

The MEC was disheartened to see patients waiting in line while the nursing staff sat back and relaxed.

A video clip of the interaction was posted on Twitter by on Friday, January 20. In the clip, Ramathuba scolds the senior manager for taking a lunch break while the clinic was packed.

The MEC shared her disappointment and stated that she had never taken time off while there was a crisis in the healthcare department, adding that President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his recent trip to Davos because of the Eskom loadshedding crisis, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans share mixed feelings about Limpopo Health Mec's rant

Ramathuba has always been a controversial figure and her latest rant has not been without criticism. Some South Africans felt that the Health MEC was being too harsh on the nurses and the senior manager and could have had a private conversation with them about the situation.

However, many others were happy that she addressed the nurses publically because patients at public clinics deserve proper service.

Here are some comments:

@Thatiley said:

"If you are a good leader you don't reprimand people publicly. This lady is worse but many of you won't see it."

@MaanoMadima said:

"The system of Lesufism (acting busy) which has been perfected by Fikile Mbalula, Bheki Cele and Lesufi Panyaza was on full display. So, you get a strong PR team, look busy, take pictures, garner a huge following and you are good to go. Panyazaring (Masquerading) at its very best."

@ldlula said:

"The energy of this MEC is likeable… but here she is wrong though."

@Lebzino said:

"This PR exercise is a real disaster - one day she'll be humbled (maybe she's doing a reality show for @MojaLove)."

@mpilom0 said:

'They just wanna drag the government in peace, the fact that government officials actually are working is disturbing them from just talking smack the whole time."

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramatuba says she will not apologise

Despite receiving backlash for publically calling out the nurses, Ramathuba told eNCA that she would not apologise.

The MEC stated that South Africans should forgive her when she loses her cool but service delivery needs to be prioritised. Ramathuba added that she was merely being firm with the staff and was not attacking them.

The Health MEC went on to say that she was concerned about poor patients since they cannot afford healthcare and relied on clinics because they have no other alternatives.

“I was trying to say, how do you expect poor patients who can’t afford health care to come to the clinic, which is their only hope?" said Ramathuba.

Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba defends viral “xenophobic” tirade against widespread backlash

Briefly News previously reported that no amount of backlash will pressure Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to back down from the comments she made to a Zimbabwean patient.

A video is making its rounds on social media where Ramathuba can be seen chastising a foreign national seeking treatment at a government hospital in Bela Bela.

Ramathuba said that it only happens in South Africa where foreigners expect free medical treatment from the government, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News