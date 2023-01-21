South Africans have taken to Twitter to dish their thoughts on Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate's recent interview

The star charted Twitter trends after his interview with Danny Mdluli dubbed, 'Authur Mafokate Sets The Record Straight'

Fans blasted the star for wasting their time after he refused to answer most of the interview questions

Arthur Mafokate is the talk of the town following his interview with Danny Mdluli. The star was blasted for trying to play with the public's emotions following the interview.

Arthur Mafokate has been accused of pretending to be emotional during his recent interview. Image: @arthurmafokate.

The interview comes following reports that Mafokate was under investigation for defrauding the National Lotteries Commission. Some of his properties were allegedly seized by the SIU.

Arthur Mafokate tries to set the record straight

Mafokate tried to correct the narrative after reports that he used his record label and NPO, SA Arts and Development Association to "steal" millions that were donated by the NLC for youth development to buy a guesthouse in Midrand.

He had a sit down with popular publicist Danny Mdluli where he addressed the reports. The Kwaito star even started crying during the interview.

Fans react to Mafokate's interview

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans who are sharing their thoughts. Many said Arthur Mafokate did not address the situation as he dodged most of the questions. Twitter users also blaster the Kwaito star for fake crying.

@Tseli_Mos said:

"That Arthur Mafokate video is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while. How the interviewer did not chuckle, is beyond. I would have laughed . Not even the guy who was mauled by the tiger acted like that."

@t_dzyl wrote:

"Arthur Mafokate shouldn't have done that interview, now we know he did steal that money."

@Ebn_za added:

"I know fake tears when I see them."

