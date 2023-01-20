Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, will be laid to rest on January 21 in Durban, where many people are expected to pay their respect

Zamanguni died just a few weeks after her son, Mampinthsa, who died of a stroke was buried at the end of 2022

Despite rumours that Mampintsha's wife, Babes Wodumo, will not be attending the burial, the Gumede family dismissed them

The funeral arrangements for Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gmede, have been announced. The mourning mom died on January 15 after a long illness.

Mampintsha's family says they are expecting Babes Wodumo and Sponge to attend Zamanguni Gumede's funeral. Image: @babes_wodumo and @Thelazychef_za

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, the funeral will be held on January 21 at KwaMashu L Hall in Durban, where the deceased's memorial service was held on January 20 afternoon.

Speaking on why the memorial was held in the afternoon, the family spokeswoman, Balungile Gumede, said:

"We decided to hold the memorial service in the afternoon because we want to accommodate everyone. We also understand that some people may not be able to attend the actual funeral due to work and other commitments. So this is a chance for everyone to come and bid her farewell."

Babes Wodumo confirmed to attend Mampintsha's mom, Zamanguni Gumede's, funeral

Despite reports that said Babes is banned from attending the funeral because she mourned Zamanguni's son in a strange way, the Wololo singer's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, confirmed that she will pay her respects to Zamanguni.

"I contacted Gumede asking to bring Sponge. They had no problem with our request. Unfortunately, I cannot reveal everything because this is a family matter. But I can assure you that Babes and Sponge will be attending the funeral."

Daily Sun reports that Shimora's family also revealed that they have nothing against Babes Wodumo, as they have not forbidden her and the late Big Nuz star's son, Sponge, to attend the funeral.

"She had contacted us. She even assured us that she and Sponge will be attending the funeral."

Mampintsha’s mom Zamanguni Gumede confirmed dead weeks after burying her son, Mzansi blames Babes Wodumo

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, has died after being hospitalised following a brief illness.

The shocking news comes barely a month after she buried her son Mampintsha, who died after being hospitalised for a minor stroke at the end of 2022.

Mpintsho's mom's death was confirmed by the late Big Nuz member's sister, Pinki Gumede, to Daily Sun. The devastated daughter said the last time she saw Zamanguni, she was in high spirits and didn't show any signs of giving up on her health. Sadly, Pinki said she was called back to the hospital shortly after visiting her mom.

