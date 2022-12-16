A man took his relative that needed medical attention to Tembisa hospital and was shocked by the poor conditions and service

He recorded a ward that was covered in litter and some patients were sleeping on the dirty floor

Mzansi social media users expressed their disappointment in the comments section after seeing the TikTok clip

Tembisa Hospital sparks a social media outcry. Image: @jubs85/TikTok

A man with the handle @jubs85 posted a damning TikTok video of Tembisa Hospital and its poor healthcare service on Thursday.

The clip exposed sick patients struggling on their own and with no nurse or doctor in sight. Some patients were sleeping on the unclean floor, with rubbish everywhere.

The beds were not neatly arranged, and the ward looked like it had been abandoned for some time.

The man urged the community, the councillor and Health MEC to join in improving services at the hospital.

Mzansi TikTokkers were outraged by the horrifying scenes and said it was the result of corruption that led to the mismanagement of the hospital.

@blahk_wolf said:

"In the end, you will still vote for ANC."

@user34742440558268 mentioned:

"I'm in Roodepoort willing to assist with the little caring I have, I'm a qualified carer willing to volunteer."

@tamara_n423 posted:

"Thank you for exposing Tembisa. That's what is happening and the reason why our families don't come back after being admitted to that hospital."

@ziya_mbatha suggested:

"They must close the hospital at once."

@smonz07 stated:

"It looks like no one has worked there for years."

@naomidutches18 asked:

"The people that work there are the problem, not the government. How can they as healthcare workers do this? Even if there is or isn’t a cleaner."

@monaliza2331 stated:

"There are tenders to take care of these things, but greedy people steal."

@_nefilem_ mentioned:

"What's happening to our beautiful country? It is heartbreaking. And that poor person on the floor. Humanity is failing us."

@cheriamori4you added:

"They patient fell but no one to pick him up."

Hawks conduct search and seizure at Tembisa Hospital related to R850m in irregular contracts

Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Hawks set their sights on Tembisa Hospital on Tuesday morning, 13 December and descended on the premises to conduct a search-and-seizure operation.

The raid follows hot on the heels of an investigation into claims that supply chain management awarded irregular contracts to 217 service providers, TimesLIVE reported.

