The man believed to have set fire to the National Assembly in January refused to attend court for the second time

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe made strange demands for items such as a television, radio, deodorant, Vaseline, and a kettle

His lawyer Luvuyo Godla believes that his behaviour is not out of disrespect but rather a lack of understanding

CAPE TOWN – Arson-accused Zandile Mafe failed to show up in court yet again after making strange demands. The man believed to have set fire to the National Assembly in January refused to appear in the dock last month as well.

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe refuses to attend court again. Image: Rodger Bosch & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Mafe requested certain items such as a television, radio, deodorant, Vaseline, and a kettle. According to his lawyer Luvuyo Godla, the arson accused was granted permission to have a radio and said that he believes some items are necessities.

He said prisoners are not allowed to have kettles for safety reasons. Godla told TimesLIVE that while he has not spoken to his client, he assumes he did not appear in court in retaliation to his demands not being fully met.

He believes that Mafe’s behaviour is not out of disrespect but rather a lack of understanding of the repercussions and implications of his actions. Godla distanced himself from his client’s behaviour and said he did not advise him not to show up in court.

Mafe’s pre-trial hearing was due to start at the Western Cape High Court on Friday, 2 September. However, the National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told EWN that the defence has everything it needs to start preparing for the trial.

He added that the NPA is willing to attend another pre-trial. Mafe is due to appear on Friday, 4 November.

Mzansi reacts to Mafe’s demands:

@Jerry_theman22 said:

“Next time he’ll ask for DSTV to watch local football.”

@ZoobanSingh commented:

“He should ask for a whole house in Polsmoor Prison! Why stop at just a kettle?”

@MatthewsMaphal1 wrote:

“Are prisoners begged to attend court?”

