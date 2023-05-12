EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed the United States of America's claim that SA supplied the Russian military with weapons

Malema claimed the SA government did not have the capacity to furnish Russia with arms for its war on Ukraine

The Red Berets leader branded the USA as a crybaby that is displeased with SA's non-aligned stance in the Russia-Ukraine war

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema has slammed the United States of America's claims that the South African government gave Russia weapons for its war on Ukraine.

EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished the US embassy in South Africa's claims that SA supplied Russia with weapons for the war on Ukraine. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema dismisses accusation of SA-Russia arms deal

Malema said that Washington's concerns were misplaced and unfounded, claiming South Africa doesn't have the capability to provide Russia with weapons.

Malema said:

“I don’t think there should be anything that we should be worried about, there is no one with such capacity in South Africa who can supply Russian with weapons. If anything, it is the other way round.”

US Ambassador claims SA loaded weapons on Russian cargo ship

The US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, hurled accusations at the SA government claiming that weapons were loaded onto a Russian cargo ship, Lady R when it was docked in Simons Town in December 2022, SABC News reported.

The government has slammed Brigety for making the allegations public, but President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to establish an independent inquiry to investigate the claims.

Malema says USA is becoming a crybaby

The Red Berets leader welcomed the establishment of an inquiry and branded the US as a crybaby that was displeased with SA's non-alignment stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Citizen reported.

Malema said the SA had a longstanding relationship with Russia, and the country would not let the US influence which nation SA has relations with.

South Africans slam SA-Russia arms deal accusations

Below are some comments:

@lotlis questioned:

"Who sold the weapons, privatecompanies or the government?"

@Lizo_Homani added:

"The ambassador said.....that's it ??? No questions to test the veracity of his claims, just repeating what he said, the ambassador must have an echo."

@erica_vuuren asked:

"What are the chances that we were able to supply one of the biggest arms manufacturers in the world with weapons? Biltong, yes."

US warns countries against Russian military involvement after embassy accused SA of supplying arms to Russia

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa has once again landed in the crosshairs of the United States over supposed engagement with the Russian military.

The US Office of Sanctions Coordination Ambassador Jim O'Brien warned countries that it would be wise for them to disengage with the Russian military.

Though O'Brien didn't mention South Africa specifically, the warning comes after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety accused the country of supplying Russia with arms, SABC News reported.

