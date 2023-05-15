President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed claims that South Africa's non-aligned stance on the Russian-Ukraine war favours Russia

President Ramaphosa made the denials in his weekly newsletter in the backdrop of allegations of a secret Russia-SA arms deal

South Africans believe that the SA government continued engagement with Russia proves that the country's leaders are pro-Russia

PRETORIA - South Africa's neutral stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is again making waves.

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied that South Africa was pro-Russian with its neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee & SERGEY SHESTAK

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the issue in his weekly newsletter, stating that SA's refusal to pick a side does not indicate that the nation favours the Russians.

President Ramaphosa refuses to be bullied into picking a side in the Russia-Ukraine war

Ramaphosa wrote that as a sovereign nation, South Africa will not succumb to pressure to abandon its non-aligned position on the war, SABC News reported.

The president wrote:

"South Africa has not been, and will not be, drawn into a contest between global powers."

In tandem with its neutrality, Ramaphosa noted that SA would continue its commitment to the various international agreements and treaties to which the nation is a signatory.

South Africa accused of supplying Russia with weapons

The president's newsletter comes as SA is embroiled in they said-we said that involves allegations the country provided Russia with arms in December 2022.

Ramaphosa added that SA's commitment to international treaties will inform its approach to the arms deal allegations.

South Africans don't believe Ramaphosa's claims that SA doesn't favour Russia

While the letter aimed to instil confidence in SA's commitment to neutrality, Ramaphosa's comments have invited criticism from South Africans.

Many people complained that the government continued to exhibit behaviour that is pro-Russian.

Below are some comments:

@senor_adrian claimed

"It's not non-aligned. It's low-key pro-Russian. Busy hosting Russian ships, keeping Russian cargo. Chilling with Russians. It's partisan."

Matt Sabos commented:

"These corrupt things have dealings with the Russians hence they will always be on the Russians' side. All about the money and power for the ANC, no matter what Russia does."

Alfred Ramare warned:

"I see sanctions loading."

Morgan Govender criticised:

"But pretending not to take sides whilst taking sides favours Russia..."

