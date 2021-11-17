President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 69th birthday today, 17 November, 2021 and Mzansi is wishing him well

Peeps from all across the rainbow nation have used applications like Twitter and Facebook to send their happy birthday messages to the head of the country

Ramaphosa will reportedly be spending his special day with family at home after he completes the working day

Today, 17 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 69th birthday. Ramaphosa was elected President of the Republic of South Africa in 2018. He has had a vast political career, starting in his youth.

South Africans are using Facebook and Twitter to send their well wishes to the president of the rainbow nation as he commemorates the momentous occasion. Ramaphosa has been criticised but also praised for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the way in which he runs the country.

Reports state that he plans to celebrate the milestone birthday with his family after the working day.

Peeps have taken to social media to wish President Cyril Ramaphosa a happy 69th birthday. Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News shared a post on Facebook in celebration of Ramaphosa's special day:

Read some of the comments left by Briefly News' readers below:

Natala Khotha said:

"Happy birthday. Mr President, I hope the Lord of the glory will continue blessing you with wisdom in moving this country forward."

Juanita Jean-Pierre wrote:

"Happy birthday MR PRESIDENT GOD bless you abundantly and with wisdom."

Able Shimu commented:

"I'm a patriotic South African and would like to wish you a fabulous happy birthday. We love you Mr president and be assured that you're the best thing to have happened to SA."

Tweeps also shared their lovely happy birthday messages:

@ZwoNenungwi wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Father of the Nation. Vho Maṱamela Cyril Ramaphosa. Continue cleaning the country."

@ChechengweM said:

"A happy birthday to President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. May he be supported in his attempt to make South Africa a better place to live in."

@GPMadamSpeaker tweeted:

"Wakey! Wakey! Let's gather here to wish #HappyBirthday. His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa. May God bless you with life, health, a humble heart and the wisdom to lead South Africa."

@thabane_stanley added:

"Happy birthday His Majesty Pres Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. May God bless you and give you many more years."

