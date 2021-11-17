President Cyril Ramaphosa intends to celebrate his 69th birthday with his family on Wednesday, 17 November

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa have shared their good wishes for the president

South Africans have taken to social media to express their thoughts about Ramaphosa's birthday

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrations are definitely in order for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who turns 69 on 17 November.

Ramaphosa has been receiving well wishes from South Africans with some people heading to social media under the 'Mr President' trend to share their words of celebration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has turned 69 years old. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Tyrone Seale, the acting spokesperson in the presidency says Ramaphosa will be celebrating his birthday without a doubt and he will do so with his family.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Seale says the celebrations will only begin after Ramaphosa's workday has been completed.

Political leaders wish Ramaphosa a happy birthday

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wished Ramaphosa well and said the president must take it easy adding that Ramaphosa is still young and still has many more years to come, reports SowetanLIVE.

"He is still a boy and has his whole life ahead of him," says Holomisa.

Leader of Inkatha Freedom Party Velenkosini Hlabisa asked Ramaphosa to keep fighting for the people of South Africa. He also wished Ramaphosa a happy birthday and asked God to bless him.

“His is not an easy burden. We encourage him today to keep going as he fulfils the calling to serve as millions of our people are living under difficult conditions," says Hlabisa.

South Africans head online to share their thoughts on Ramaphosa's birthday

@Sandile34356018 said:

"Cyril and his buddies have it easy. There's no hard work in the ANC. If their work was taxing then, don't you think these pensioners would have retired by now."

@AthiGeleba said:

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa. We believe in you, we trust in you, we have seen your heart, your effort, your energy and your dedication to the renewal project. No one works harder than you do. #LeadUsMatamela ✊❤of South Africa #HappyBirthdayPresident

@LeelyK_ said:

"Happy Birthday Mr President!!! May God give you the wisdom to continue to leading us! #HappyBirthdayPresident"

