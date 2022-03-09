A journalist reporting in the war-torn region of Ukraine has received tones of praises after he stopped a live broadcast to help a woman in a wheelchair

The journalist was reporting in a native language when he noticed a woman struggling to pull the elderly one who was in a wheelchair over a pavement

Asked where they were going, the women said they were headed to their car, which was about 40 metres away, and the journalist was still willing to help them get there

The armed conflict between government forces and Russia-backed armed groups has taken a heavy toll on civilians in eastern Ukraine.

The unidentified journalist was reporting in a native language when he noticed the woman in a wheelchair. Photo: Good News Movement.

But even as heartbreaking images of Ukrainian cities being bombed circulate, there are beautiful acts of goodwill that are writing their own stories of resistance via peace and affection.

Among many such stories, a video of a news reporter stopping a live broadcast to help an elderly refugee in a wheelchair has gone viral after the Instagram page, Good News Movement, shared it.

In the video, captioned: "humanity before anything", the journalist was reporting in a native language when he saw a woman struggling to lift an elderly woman in a wheelchair over the pavement.

Running to help woman on wheelchair

The unidentified male journalist quickly ran towards the women and helped pull the wheelchair while asking how far they were going.

" Do you need any help?" he asked before, to which the lady answered they were heading to their car, which was 40 metres away.

"I do not know if my camera will work, but I will try to," he said.

The women further indicated they were from the Odessa region, which is the third-most populous city and municipality in Ukraine.

The city is a major tourism centre, seaport and transport hub located in the southwest of the country, on the northwestern shore of the Black Sea.

The women, however, did not mention where they were headed to.

Nevertheless, the journalist's act of kindness attracted admiration from internet users, who showered him with praises.

Internet users praise journalist

@thebreakupcure expressed admiration:

"Humanity. This is so beautiful."

@jakeyrakes wrote:

"This is how easy it is to be a thoughtful and helpful and peaceful and happy person."

@kathleennora thought:

"He understood the actual assignment."

@dominicempirefi_ankh wrote:

"It is the right thing to do."

@asosa2884 said:

"This is what the world needs right now."

@cesoaries wrote:

"This is a beautiful show of human compassion and care."

@gmcvegas24 wrote:

"This is how people should be...helping each other. Not hurting and killing."

