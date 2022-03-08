A short viral video shows two restaurant guards dancing during work hours as someone filmed them from afar

Netizens who saw the clip wondered why they were trying so hard to get famous using a style already explored

Some people online said they were wasting their time as their boss wouldn't even fire them for such a poor show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Days after two security men at Chicken Republic danced their way to fame after getting sacked, a video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 has shows another two men doing the same thing.

In the clip, the men dance as they manage the door for customers at a restaurant. Their moves are comical because they tried hard to jump on a trending format.

Two security men have got people talking with the dance moves. Photo source: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

Everybody wants to become famous

A part of the video showed other officials of the fast-food outlet trying to bust a move as Pheelz's Finesse song played in the background.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

They won't sack you

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

goldentreyy commented:

"The update don cast them don pick winner already, oya make the rest people face their work."

stasia_grey_ said:

"E don cast, dem no go sack una."

julzhair said:

"This people are not serious, my hubby actually said this yesterday, anyways let the dancing trend and takeaway whatt we don’t want to see on social media."

teezyworldwide_official said:

"Omo he go shock this once no body go look there side."

iam.crazyvines said:

"No vex boss, another person shine can’t be your own."

franklyn_uche said:

"Them they find who go sack them, una go dance taya oh."

Grace found him: Young man who recorded the clip of the sacked dancing security boys gets overseas scholarship

Briefly News reported that the saying that one good turn deserves another has found bearing in the life of a young Nigerian named Caleb as he is set to fly out of the country for study purposes.

A video of two security boys dancing on duty at a restaurant had gone viral on social media, thanks to Caleb, who recorded the boys' performance.

A few days after the video went viral, the boys were relieved from their role. This skyrocketed their social media fame as people offered them support in kind words and deeds, one of which is the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye.

Source: Briefly News