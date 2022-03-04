A black man still in Ukraine at the moment has shared his thoughts on reports of widespread racism in the eastern Europe country concerning the war

Identified as Viktor Vazzzovsky, he said he wondered why Africans and other foreigners remain in the country despite being warned of the impending war

Victor admitted that racism exists in the country but it is not the most pressing problem that should be dealt with at the moment

Viktor Vazzzovsky, a black man still in Ukraine, has questioned why Africans and other foreign nationals chose to remain in the country, knowing full well that war was coming.

In a recent video he shared on Instagram, the man, who has lived in Ukraine all his life, admitted that there is racism in the country but it is not a big issue at the moment.

A black Ukranian has shared his experience on racism in the country, saying there are bigger problems. Image: @vazzzovsky

According to him, in as much as he doesn't want to blame anyone, foreign governments should have taken care of their citizens before the war started.

He said racism is not a big issue at the moment

On reports of natives being allowed to cross the eastern European country's borders before foreigners, Viktor absolved Ukraine of doing any wrong, stating that any government would have done the same if in their shoes.

He downplayed the issue of racism, stressing the bigger problem at the moment that need attention - how to end the war.

The young man revealed he had been sleeping in a bomb shelter for the past eight days in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@to_do_peace stated:

"Hm I don't Know... My Englisch is not the best but I will try: I think war is point 1 we have to fix in the world. But whene there is rasistic akting and people can't go away from war, we have to say something loud and show support that everyone can go away from war. Everyone of us have to do his part, that we all can live all over the World in peace together..."

@festusyuma wrote:

"While I agree with war being the bigger problem, I don't agree with "your government should've helped you" or why didn't you government warn you, we're all human beings, and war being the bigger problem, it should've been children and women first regardless of nationality, I don't think this is was a time to worry about if you're Ukrainian or not, just help.

"I mean we all want and are hoping that the rest of the world helps Ukraine get through this."

@efratochka said:

"Very sad as a POC you are not able to see a bigger picture in this matter and feel the need to be a spokesperson for white supremacy."

@ikp_josh opined:

"You’re Black and you are defending this madness what a shame ….Why should your life matter more than mine just because you’re a Native ???

"It’s simple man there is a line everyone one should follow it regardless of nationality."

