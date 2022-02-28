US rapper Young Thug is prepared to help Africans escape the conflict taking place in Ukraine as there have been reports of alleged racism doing rounds online

The hip-hop artist shared that he's ready to step up on the plate and asked his peers in the entertainment space join him in helping those who are stuck in the country as Russia continues to invade it

The superstar's fans took to The Shade Room's comment section to praise their fave for his willingness to help fellow Africans who need help in Ukraine

Young Thug has taken to social media to react to the current conflict in Ukraine. As Russia continues to invade the country, rumours of alleged racism have continued to circulate on social media.

Young Thug wants to help Africans stuck in Ukraine. Image: @thuggerthugger1

Source: Instagram

The US rapper wants to help Africans escape the deadly war in the country as the Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to exchange bullets. There have been reports that some Africans are stranded and have appealed for help to get to safety.

The Shade Room took to social media to share screenshots of Young Thug's post calling on the hip-hop community to join him as he steps up to offer help to the needy Africans.

The hip-hop artist's fans took to the outlet's comment section on Instagram to praise him for stepping up to the plate.

jb_1175 said:

"See, that's how you step up! Much respect."

txshagram commented:

"Thugger always been a real one."

queenjaz94 wrote:

"That’s how you use your resources!"

shana_alease said:

"Now this is the energy I like."

callmeqiana wrote:

"I love when they use their PLATFORM for the good."

iamdollsceo said:

"Thugger for the W... that’s why I love him... he's so thoughtful."

damshebossy added:

"I will forever support Thug because of stuff like this."

