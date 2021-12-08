A young lady Jodie Leigh Fox who has been working as a bus driver in the United Kingdom for the past 5 years has said that the job is not an easy one

The 24-year-old lady said her job is harder than it sounds as she has more rude customers due to the fact that she is female

The mother of one revealed that the hardest part of her job is trying to work under pressure while in traffic or running on a tight schedule

A lady, Jodie Leigh Fox, who works as a bus driver has cried out that many customers are rude to her because she is female.

Fox disclosed this while speaking on the rudest comments she had received on the job so far as well as reacting to having drunk customers.

She has been working as a bus driver for 5 years Photo Credit: NYPost

According to NYPost, Fox who resides in Brentwood, UK has been a bus driver for the past 5 years of her life.

She said her work is harder than people think

The mother of one said that contrary to what people think, being a bus driver is harder than it sounds as the occupation involves having people's lives in one's hands.

Supporting her assertion that it is a hard job, Fox explained that one has to run a daily check on the bus to ensure it is in good condition for the day's work.

She stated:

“However, driving a bus is not that much more complicated than driving a car.

“You do have to be more careful, given the length and weight of a bus, as well as the responsibility you have to your passengers.

“We have our daily checks that have to be completed, checking everything to make sure the bus is OK for service."

What she loves about the job

While revealing that some customers had inappropriately remarked that she wore too much make-up, called her fat or said she had too much lip filler, the 24-year-old stated that she does have some good customers.

She narrated how one of her disabled customers gifted her a small wine.

Fox said the fascinating thing about her job is being able to see different parts of the world.

The Sun reports that the young mum starts the day's job by 1pm after taking her daughter to the nursery.

Female student who makes ends meet as a bus driver

A female student who makes a living as a bus driver had stated that some people do not patronize her because she is a lady.

She took to bus driving during the lockdown as her quest to get a means of making an income led her to its doorsteps.

She described her experience so far as tough and challenging particularly gender discrimination she faces on the job. According to her, male drivers usually throw tantrums at her.

In her words:

"Some drivers look down on me or even throw tantrums at me because I am a lady.

"I face discrimination from passengers as well as some won't enter because a lady is driving."

