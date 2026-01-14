A video sparked debate after revealing that some 25-year-olds from overseas are retiring in South Africa

The discussion sparked a debate and highlighted how foreign currencies stretch further against local living costs

Many South Africans online related the issue to broader and visible struggles with affordability and wages

What started as a shocking headline quickly turned into a deeper conversation about money, mobility and who really gets to live comfortably.

South Africans were left stunned after a video by @newsnexussa highlighting how some 25-year-olds from overseas are already retiring in South Africa began circulating online. The clip was shared on 13 January 2026 and referenced reports showing young foreigners choosing to settle in the country through retirement or residency visas. The video explained that these individuals often earn or save money in stronger currencies abroad, allowing them to live comfortably in South Africa without formal employment, while meeting visa requirements through passive income or savings.

The discussion taps into a broader issue around South Africa’s cost of living and global economic inequality. For many locals, early retirement feels impossible amid rising food prices, fuel costs, rent and stagnant wages. However, for foreigners earning in euros, pounds or dollars, South Africa offers comparatively affordable housing, healthcare and lifestyle benefits. This gap highlights how currency strength and global mobility can dramatically change the quality of life, even at a young age.

Cost-of-living pressure meets global mobility

TiTokker @newsnexussa's video gained traction because it struck a nerve with everyday South Africans, who were already feeling financial pressure. Many are frustrated by working long hours just to stay afloat, while others can retire before 30 simply by relocating. The idea of competing with overseas wealth in local housing and lifestyle markets made the issue feel personal, especially for young professionals trying to build stability.

Public reaction reflected a mix of disbelief, humour and concern. Some viewed the situation as a wake-up call about the realities of the global economy, while others worried about long-term impacts on affordability for locals. Unlike other countries, South Africa has not set an age limit to qualify for the retirement visa, which results in visas being issued to applicants as young as 25.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Gillthe1 said:

“SA needs to up their immigration policies; it’s a free-for-all in our country.”

Nanigp said:

“2029 is too far. This government need to be changed immediately.”

Jardine said:

“The ANC has collapsed our economy and made sure we are unemployed. The ANC must go.”

Kagiso said:

“A 25-year-old South African is unemployed while other kids from rich countries are retiring at 25 millionaires.”

Kyle said:

“Ah, this government don't see us. 💔💔💔”

Kabelo. M. said:

“We're going to end up owning nothing in South Africa.”

Khayelihle Cele said:

“All our policies are a mess; we are ruled by a government that is not looking ahead. Everything is collapsing, and they don’t care.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

