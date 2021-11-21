Who is Terri Gowdy? All you need to know about Trey Gowdy's wife

Terri Gowdy has been married to the former federal prosecutor and US congressman. He was the Representative of South Carolina's 4th congressional district from 2011 to 2019. Trey Gowdy's wife had a promising career in modelling but changed direction and is now teaching.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Terri Gowdy's spouse is not as affluent as many members of congress. However, the entire family has always been under tight security and leads a low-key lifestyle. Photo: @Andersonmillelementary

Source: Facebook

Terri participated in many beauty pageants growing up. She was Miss South Carolina's second runner's position before winning the Miss Spartanburg title. Eventually, she changed paths and her husband announced his political retirement in January 2018.

Terri Gowdy's profile summary

Full name: Terri Dillard Gowdy

Terri Dillard Gowdy Famous as: Trey Gowdy's wife

Trey Gowdy's wife Place of birth: Greenville, South Carolina, USA

Greenville, South Carolina, USA Residence: Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA

Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA Date of birth: 11th September 1964

11th September 1964 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Age: 57 years in 2021

57 years in 2021 Profession: Teaching assistant

Teaching assistant Workplace: Anderson Mill Elementary School

Anderson Mill Elementary School Location: Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Pat and Frank Dillard

Pat and Frank Dillard Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Trey Gowdy

Trey Gowdy Children: 2

2 Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m)

5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Weight: 55 kg (121 lbs)

55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Religion: Christian

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Terri Gowdy's biography

Terri Gowdy's age in 2021 is 57 years since she was born on 11th September 1964 in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. Pat (mother) and Frank Dillard (father) raised her in a Christian home.

Her husband spent most of his working years in the public service, which is not as lucrative as politics. Photo: @DontBooo_Vote

Source: Twitter

Frank Dillard is an army veteran. He also worked for Spartanburg County as a councilman and was a long term member of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.

Terri Gowdy's hair is blonde, while her eyes are dark brown. Also, she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 55kg (121lbs). A combination of these features made her one of the most outstanding models of her generation.

Terri Gowdy's education

Dillard's daughter has spent most of her life in Spartanburg, South Carolina. However, she has not publicly revealed any information about where she went to school. Meanwhile, her husband graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1982 and Baylor University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts in history.

Most of her spouse's earrings are from the public sector. He entered politics with a commitment to conservative principles that guided him while in the public service. Photo: @362804017185166

Source: Facebook

He also earned a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1989. What is Terri Gowdy's career? The former congressman's wife is a first-grade teacher in Anderson Mill Elementary School. It is part of Spartanburg County School District in Northwest Austin, Texas, USA.

Terri Gowdy's family

The retired congressman's wife is three years older than her husband, who was born in 1961. As an animals' lover, she allows her family to keep three dog pets, Bailiff, Judge, and Jury.

Trey and Terri Gowdy's children are Watson (son) and Abigail (daughter). Watson was born in 1983 and studied at Clemson University, then Washington School of law.

His sister was born in 1988 and planned to study law upon graduating from South Carolina University. The family would often receive threats since their father was a prosecutor before becoming a politician later.

Their children are law graduates and want to walk in their father's footsteps. Photo: @Mark Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Terri Gowdy's religion and her career as a certified teacher have helped her build her family. The couple met at a church youth camp and got married in 1989. Also, her spouse helps her instil Christian values in their children.

What is her worth in 2021? Terri Gowdy's net worth is unknown to the public, while her husband's worth is around $500,000. His annual salary as a congressman was $174,000. The renowned American politician and lawyer left politics to return to the justice system and spend more time with his family.

Trey Gowdy's wife does not have social media accounts. Therefore, only a few photos of her are available online. Also, most of them are the photos she took with her family, but Terri Gowdy did not upload them online.

READ ALSO: Who is DaniLeigh? Age, baby, spouse, assault charges, career, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za also shared DaniLeigh's bio. The R&B singer and rapper DaBaby, have recently dominated headlines because of a messy fallout. As a result, she was charged with two cases of minor assault on 15th November 2021.

The singer flew with her baby to North Carolina later in the afternoon. While DaniLeigh's loved ones have strongly come out to defend her, DaBaby wants to participate in his baby's upbringing despite their unresolved relationship issues.

Source: Briefly.co.za