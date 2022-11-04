The South African government has assured citizens that the country was well-equipped to deal with security threats

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is working to ensure safety throughout the country

In a statement, cabinet claimed that South Africa’s security is regularly assessed for possible security threats

PRETORIA - The South African government is calling on citizens to work together to keep the nation safe following the recent terrorist warning issued by the US embassy.

The government says it is well-equipped to deal with security threats in the country. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

Cabinet assured citizens that the country was well-equipped to deal with security threats.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) which is made up of the State Security Agency (SSA), SA Police Service (SAPS) and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), is working to ensure safety throughout the country.

According to a statement, NATJOINTS has an intelligence-driven capacity to deal with threats to the country’s national security. Cabinet urged citizens to report suspicious activity because safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“Cabinet calls on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious and illegal activities to law enforcement agencies. Do not keep quiet; if you see something, say something – together we can keep the nation safe,” said the statement.

Cabinet claimed that the country’s security is regularly assessed for possible security threats. The country also has agreements that allow it to benefit from intelligence from other countries that can ensure the nation’s safety, TimesLIVE reported.

Citizens react to the comments:

@tazer25 said:

“Did they notice parliament burnt & PRASA been sold for scrap? Can’t control the border but will deal with security threats. Very optimistic.”

@SoonToRevert posted:

“Assurance is just words. The zama zamas are roaming free and boldly.”

@holztrho wrote:

“Until it happens! Then the excuses will be many and poor old Jan will get the blame again!”

@KurtDAzure posted:

“That time we couldn’t even deal with looters, yesses.”

@Panzer12939290 stated:

“If you believe in the South African Government, you must also believe in the Tooth Fairy.”

@ch200004 added:

“Like they dealt with the KZN and Gauteng chaos?”

Sandton terrorism warning: Institute for Security Studies cautions public against panicking over threat

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported South Africans have been called on to be vigilant without panicking by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) following the terrorism warning for Sandton.

The United States of America Embassy issued a statement cautioning of the possible terror attack over the weekend. However, no additional information has been provided regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack.

A researcher at the ISS, Martin Ewi, told SABC News that citizens are advised to be extra cautious and have situational awareness. He also cautioned citizens to avoid large gatherings and recommended that people avoid being in Sandton.

Source: Briefly News