A South African man surprised his girlfriend with luxurious gifts in a now-viral TikTok video

The gifts included a Ted Baker bag and a Tempo from American Swiss, which he placed in his car

The woman's overwhelmed and emotional reaction sparked positive comments from viewers

A man treated his girlfriend to unexpected presents. Image: @gcisa_s

One young woman was swept off her feet by her man when he decided to spoil her with fancy and unexpected gifts.

Man brightens his bae's day

A TikTok video shared by @gcisa_s shows how the man strategically placed a Ted Baker shopper bag and a Tempo watch case from American Swiss on the passenger seat of his car before his bae arrived to see him.

The footage captured the priceless moment the young woman gasped and gushed as she approached the car and saw what awaited her in the seat.

Overcome with joy, she got into the car and opened the presents, which left her speechless and emotional as she looked at her man in disbelief at the beautiful gesture he had put together for her.

"Making my besties day," @gcisa_s captioned the post.

SA feels the love

The video was met with an outpour of sweet and loving comments from netizens who admired the man's romantic gesture and the couple's young love.

Lindi ✞ commented:

"Your guys' relationship is so beautiful in all aspects ❤️love this."

bontle_malema said:

"Princess treatment or nothing ."

S'mangaliso Ndaba replied:

"Princess treatment Love it for her."

Phuty Tumelo commented:

"Haobatle motho bathong this is cute hle ♥️♥️."

lethaboingwetjana responded:

"May god be with you my brother. Continue loving her ."

