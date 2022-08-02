A lady went out of her way to make her father’s 60th birthday special and it warmed hearts far and wide

Being a grown child means that you are now able to do things for your parents you only dreamed of when you were a child. One woman wanted to spoil her dad for his 60th birthday and her heart-warming gesture has gone viral.

Twitter user @tlami_modise surprised her father with a band performance for his 60th birthday. Image: Twitter / @tlami_modise

Parents sacrifice a lot to raise their children and make sure that all their needs are taken care of. Making her dad’s birthday one to remember is just one way this proud daughter is repaying her father for what he has done.

Twitter user @tlami_modise let the world know that they did everything they could to make sure daddy had the best day. The clip shows her driving her father to his surprise 60th, where a brass band was waiting to blow him away.

Seeing him unbuckle his seat and leap in excitement is just everything and more. Sis, you did good!

“We really tried our best for papa to have the best 60th birthday.”

The people of Mzansi are taken aback by the sweet moment

Seeing the old man jump up in excitement had many with tears of joy filling their eyes. It is moments like these that make life worth living. This man clearly deserved the surprise he got.

Take a look at some of the moving comments:

“May you be blessed ”

“Agg well done! What a heartwarming video ❤️”

“This is everything.”

Beautiful moment as dad surprises son with awesome classic red sports car, young man can’t believe his luck

In related news, Briefly News reported that a father captured the moment he surprised his son with his first car, and the heartwarming clip went viral as the young man couldn't believe the Pontiac Fiero in the driveway was his.

The video went viral on VT's Facebook page garnering over 245 000 views and the boy's reaction is simply wholesome as he can't believe the American-made car is his.

The publication's caption reads:

"He's made his son's day, week, month and year! We relive the moment this dad generously bought his son his first car and the history behind this American classic."

