A lady was overflowing with pride as she shared a photo of the home she built for her mother on social media

Twitter user @Diketso_N is grateful for all that her mother has done for her and feels this is the least she can do in return

People loved the post and flooded the comment section, commending the young woman on her gracious gift

It is every child’s wish to give back to their parents even a tenth of what they gave them. One woman has been blessed enough to give her mother a home of her own, a small token of gratitude for all the things she sacrificed to raise her.

Twitter user @Diketso_N was proud to share that she built her mom a home. Image: Twitter / @Diketso_N

Parents selflessly give of themselves for their children, it is what comes with the territory. However, just because it is part of ‘the job’ doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be appreciated.

Twitter user @Diketso_N took to social media overflowing with pride gratitude and love. Sharing a picture of the stunning home she had built for her mother, the grateful daughter expressed her thanks.

“A gift to my wonderful mother.”

People praise the woman for showing such kindness to her mom

Many clapped in the comment section, thanking the young woman for being so gracious and kind to the lady who raised her. So many want to be able to do the same for their mom and this post inspired them even more to work hard to make it happen.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

@flopkeng said:

“A gift indeed, God bless your pockets forever and ever, you are such a blessing, and you are blessed.”

@steve_lawal said:

“I pray your children will be greater than you.”

@LarewajuJohnson said:

“Congratulations. Hope to give my parents a befitting retirement home soon. So help me, God.”

@Frantique5 said:

“Beautiful gift indeed, hands that serves are holier than the lips that prays, God be with you.”

@MoletenyaneM shared:

"It took me 10 years": Lady proudly shows off home she built for mom

In related news, Briefly News reported that building a home for a parent or parents is one thing that many children dream of doing. A young South African woman can finally say that she did it for her mom even though it took her a whole 10 years to complete.

Heading online, the proud young lady with the Twitter handle, @Thlolo15March shared a heart-warming, motivational and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house that was built especially for her mother.

"It took me 10 years to build my mum this house... nothing fancy, I’m just proud I did it," she captioned a snap of the ready to live in property.

