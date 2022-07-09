A young boy was admiring a gleaming red sports car in his parent's driveway when his father surprised him and gifted the boy his first car

His father filmed the boy's reaction who was holding a cooldrink and pizza after finishing lunch with his friends

The American sports car is a Pontiac Fiero and has great safety credentials holding the title of the second safest car on sale in America from 1984 to 1988

A father captured the moment he surprised his son with his first car and the heartwarming clip went viral as the young man couldn't believe the Pontiac Fiero in the driveway was his.

A viral video of a sweet moment between a father and son shows him surprising the young man with his first car. Image: Facebook / National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

The video went viral on VT's Facebook page garnering over 245 000 views and the boy's reaction is simply wholesome as he can't believe the American-made car is his.

The publication's caption reads:

"He's made his son's day, week, month and year! We relive the moment this dad generously bought his son his first car and the history behind this American classic."

According to GM Authority, Pontiac went out of business in 2009 and produced the Fiero, a mid-engined performance car between 1984 and 1988. It was powered by either an inline four-cylinder engine or a 2.8-litre V6 and power was sent exclusively to the rear wheels. This layout would make it fun to drive.

Watch the boy's reaction to receiving his first car below:

Children surprise hardworking dad with an American muscle car as a retirement gift, the heartwarming moment goes viral

Americans love classic muscle cars and Briefly News reports on an old man whose children surprised him with a cool retirement gift.

The old man used to talk about the Pontiac Sprint 6 convertible he owned when he was younger. He had to sell the car as his family grew bigger.

In a sweet moment that was filmed by his family, the siblings came across the same model on sale and purchased the last remaining example of its kind in the United States.

The older man thought his retirement gift was a framed photograph of the car, and his reaction to realising his children bought the last Pontiac in the country is incredible.

