One lady pulled out all the stops for her boyfriend’s birthday just for him to tell social media that his momma did it

Twitter user @FabiAmisial shared the horrifying story as she sat wondering how this all happened and where she went wrong

People let the good sis know that she got played and there is no way she should let the man get away with it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It takes a strong woman to handle a momma’s boy. One lady was tripping when her man gave credit for her birthday spoils to his mother.

Twitter user @FabiAmisial had to check herself after seeing her bae post thanking his momma for the things she got him. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There is no greater level of disrespect than not acknowledging the effort someone has put in to make you feel special… or is there? Giving the credit to your mom for your girlfriend’s kindness is totes up there.

Twitter user @FabiAmisial took to social media in utter shock after seeing a post her bae made. Sharing all the nice things she did for him on his birthday, her man tagged his momma as if she had done it.

“Y’all I ain’t never been so embarrassed in my life. For this man birthday I paid for his haircut, got him a big bottle of casamigos, and a gift bag w balloons. Why he post on his ig that his mom got him all that stuff ? ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media peeps weigh in on the hectic situation

Well, well, well… as if it isn’t another man claiming he isn’t baed-up. Sis got robbed and she needs to make that man pay, according to the peeps in the comment section. Some other unfortunate souls had fallen into the same trap.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@MCHammma said:

“Lmfaoo I spent $3k on my man bday for him to be cheating on me the whole relationship.”

@Ttrap_Momentz said:

“So go under that post and say "your welcome my son " since he wanna play house ”

@ogahj_ said:

“Dispute the transactions with your bank. You were robbed, obviously. He does not deserve you.”

@BMeikyala said:

Mom shows gratitude by arranging the most exquisite birthday for her adorable angel after praying for a baby

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young lady who feels blessed is super grateful for her baby girl. In showing gratitude, she arranged a posh birthday party for her one-year-old daughter.

Being Mom to this little angle means everything to this lady and she just can't hide how favoured she feels as she openly shared her journey to conceive her child. On her Instagram page, she wrote:

"I remember when I journaled and asked God that I would love to be pregnant with a baby girl in September 2020, and little did I know, what I was praying for was already granted (October 2020). I have always dreamt of being a girl mom and I’m living my dream. This little girl is my heart living outside my body."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News