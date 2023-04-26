A woman took part in a trending prank challenge, and her video got staggering views on TikTok

She pretended like a ghost was in the house, and her grandmother helped her fight the imaginary person

The funny video was shared on TikTok, and the gogo's reaction thoroughly entertained people online

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a woman pranking her grandmother went viral. Image: @saaauuucyyykaaayyy9

Source: TikTok

One woman pulled a prank on her grandmother, which many people found funny. The lady told the gogo that a ghost following her around all day was in their midst.

Grandmother chases away ghost in granddaughter's room

The grandmother said she should have told her earlier and started hitting the invisible person. The gogo was so stressed and kept asking her grandkid, who was pretending to be sacred, what she should do.

Ghost prank video goes viral on TikTok

The 48 seconds clip was posted by @saaauuucyyykaaayyy9 and gathered close to 200 000 views on TikTok. People loved that the gogo went into protective mode despite her grandkid's ridiculous claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by hilarious prank video

@humble_bk said:

"Call your mother is giving I'm done with you vibes."

@nomhla_minions posted:

"Grannies are the best shem."

@amumkhari mentioned:

"I love gogo, she's fighting for you."

@motso_hl stated:

"This made me miss my gran so much. "

@yoni333pop wrote:

"What's a prank and joke? The reality is some of us are used to it and fear is no longer there but this is funny ."

@p.rabela shared:

"Wish I had this chance with my late granny and my late mom.❤️"

@24_leem posted:

"I used to tell my granny that it was Christmas, and she’ll get so stressed that her kids aren’t there and no one is celebrating.Rip Gran❤️"

@adee1103 said:

"Lol, mara girl this is sort of not funny but funny."

Mzansi laughs at TikTok video showing gogo trolling beautiful young woman’s dance: “Granny mara”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that dance videos where the person trying to groove gets trolled are the best! One young lady had her gogo casually come in front of the camera, and Mzansi was there for her innocents.

The elderly deserve more credit than they get. Moments like this might have been inconvenient at the time but will be cherished for a lifetime, especially when that person is no longer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News