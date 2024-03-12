A Cape Town young woman took to her TikTok account to plug people around the CBD with affordable hairstylist

The lady captured herself going to the salon with her afro, the hairdresser gave her stunning braids

The online community reacted to the clip, with many thanking her for the information and applauding the talented stylist

Cape Town woman stunned netizens with a R250 hairstyle. Images: @xolile_shinga/ TikTok, @xolile_shinga/ Instagram

A young lady plugged Cape Townians with an affordable hair stylist based in the CBD.

The student, @xolile_shinga took to her TikTok account and shared a moment heading to the salon to do her hair. In the clip, she can be seen arriving at the salon with her afro.

The stylist did her magic. The TikTok user captured her in the process of braiding. She then captured the finished product - looking stunning.

"Students around Cape Town CBD nangu❤️"

Woman plugs netizens with cheap hair salon in Cape Town CBD

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers thanked the young lady for the plug

The video garnered over 26k views, with many online users around the city thankful for the plug.

@wowo 253 felt thankful:

"Thank you so much, I have been looking for a salon in the CBD ."

@Zee loved:

"Beautiful."

@Liyema Nogqala asked:

"Ndifike ndithi ndifuna ukwenzwa ngubani?or she’s the only one braiding?" (When I get there, who must i request for? or is she the only one braising?)

@Transformer_SA showed appreciation:

"Thank you for this."

@yoli_phiwerh✨ felt regret:

"Why am I seeing this now?"

@Thaza Rabela asked about trading days:

"Do they open Sunday ?"

@nels wanted to know:

"Hairpiece do you bring your own?"

@Mahlako Matšie enquired:

"Hi , do you make a booking a booking first?"

