The ANC elective conference has been dominated by delegates expressing their displeasure at how former president Jacob Zuma has been treated

There were fears that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be safe if he attended the conference in person

However, the ANC has confirmed that despite safety concerns, Ramaphosa would attend the conference and present a speech

DURBAN - The ANC has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the party's 9th provincial elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal.

The area is a well-known stronghold of the former president Jacob Zuma and there are rumblings that the Ramaphosa might not attend due to hostility against him.

The ANC has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the KZN elective conference. Photo credit: @the_dti/Twitter, GCIS/Flickr

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a source close to the president stated that Ramaphosa is not afraid of going to KZN and does not regard any part of South Africa as a no-go area, reports TimesLIVE. The source added that Ramaphosa needs to send the ANC's message of renewal and unity in KZN.

ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile confirmed that Ramaphosa would attend and that ANC delegates were expected to greet the president with discipline according to the SowetanLIVE.

The conference got off to a rocky start with thousands of delegates singing “Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?). Despite pleas from Paul Mashatile and Sihle Zikalala the crowds refused to allow proceedings to start.

Social media users shared their opinions on Ramaphosa's attendance at the conference

@ZANewsFlash:

"Well, all the indications are there that Cyril Ramaphosa will be drowned with pro-Jacob Zuma songs (Wenzeni uZuma is one of them) at the weekend's elective conference of the ANC in KZN to be held in Durban. At worst, he will be repeatedly booed and heckled by some delegates."

@Sgadi28:

"Dear President Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa , on Sunday go to KZN to close the conference as you have been doing in other provinces. Let them boo and sing Wenzen’uZuma if they want to. When they are done, tell them the renewal will not be stopped by delinquents.

The End."

@luyolom:

"#ANCKZN still needs to find itself beyond this conference. It’s too big and too influential a region to allow itself to become a party bantustan of some sort. It must move forward as region within the ANC. These silly talks of Pres Ramaphosa being unwelcome in the KZN conference"

