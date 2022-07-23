The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference has begun but it was marred by disgruntled delegates who demanded to know what Zuma had done

The delegates sang and would not allow speakers to address the crowds, they ignored pleas from Paul Mashatile and Sihle Zikalala

In the end, the delegates were allowed to sing with Mashatile conceding that they had the right to express themselves

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma's legacy has returned to haunt the ANC at its KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference.

ANC delegates in attendance sang “Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?) and refused to allow the conference to start.

ANC delegates sang "Wenzeni uZuma?" at the KZN provincial conference. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr, @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Zuma is still very popular in his home province with many of the ANC members upset at how the former president had been treated by the government.

Acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile tried to get the crowds to quiet down by shouting "amandla!" but this had little effect according to TimesLIVE.

In the end, Mashatile conceded that delegates could not always be expected to be disciplined and should be allowed to express themselves.

Provincial chair Sihle Zikalala has also attempted to bring order to the proceeding by singing “Oliver Tambo, bamb’sandla sami. Nasebunzimeni bamb’sandla sami. Sibambe ungasiyekeli, bamb’sandla sami”.

A press conference was held afterwards where the ANC acknowledged that the delegates wanted their concerns to be noted and wanted the leadership to hear them.

The Citizen reported that Mashatile did not want the outcome of the conference to divide the ruling party and that the ANC would be the "ultimate winner" and there would be no winner or losers announced.

