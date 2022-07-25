The Jacob Zuma Foundation has praised the former president's supporters who sang Wenzeni uZuma (what has Zuma done?)

Former President Jacob Zuma has apparently been inundated with phone calls from people telling him that ANC in KZN loves him

President Cyril Ramaphosa was welcomed to the conference with insults while Zuma supporters sang Wenzeni uZuma

DURBAN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has praised those who sang Wenzeni uZuma (what has Zuma done?) chants during the African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal conference over the weekend. The organisation said the former president had been inundated with phone calls from people telling him that ANC in KZN loves him.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president loves his supporters in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Wikus De Wet/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the JZ Foundation shared:

“Prez Zuma says we must convey the message to those ANCKZN that love him, that he loves them more and that he loves the ANC.”

This follows after the ANC delegates in the province continued singing Zuma’s praises when President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived for the conference. According to TimesLIVE, the president was welcomed with insults while Zuma supporters sang Wenzeni uZuma.

Here’s what social media users had to say about the Jacob Zuma Foundation:

@sam_mashiloane said:

“This one particular former president is so da*n clingy. You can tell he still wants to rule even from his compound. Can somebody please make him a king of some place so that he can focus on ruling that and leave the entire country alone.”

@Brianjbg wrote:

“If Mandela were alive he’d resign from an ANC that supports Zuma. Remember his scowl and grimace when Zuma came to his house uninvited to pose with the great man. Thank heavens Mandela was a real leader not a pseudo “leader” whose DNA is imprinted in every SAfrican.”

@captain_442 posted:

“When I was 4 I asked my father wenzeni uZuma ?”

@kev_sterry commented:

“Hotbed of corruption.”

@MphowaMoletlane added:

“Please inform selfless principled President Zuma that we, South Africans loves and appreciate him more and more than ever before. He served both ANC and SA with distinction.”

@NgceboNgobe stated:

“Baba you are us and you’ve been us for the longest time now.”

Wenzeni uZuma: ANC KZN conference marred by Jacob Zuma’s legacy, still strong support for former president

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former president Jacob Zuma’s legacy has returned to haunt the ANC at its KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference. ANC delegates in attendance sang “Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?) and refused to allow the conference to start.

Zuma is still very popular in his home province, with many of the ANC members upset at how the former president had been treated by the government.

Source: Briefly News