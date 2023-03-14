The Democratic Alliance is gunning for the EFF ahead of the Red Berets' national shutdown

The opposition party has vowed to do whatever it takes to protect other's rights as the EFF allegedly intensifies threats

In addition to the legal action taken, the DA has created a template affidavit for business owners to use if intimidated by the EFF during the shutdown

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has taken it upon itself to protect South Africans from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The DA has vowed to protect South Africans from the EFF's violence and intimidation ahead of the Reb Beret's national shutdown. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The main opposition party has launched legal action and vowed to mobilise South Africans against alleged threats of intimidation and violence from the Red Berets.

This comes as the EFF is gearing up for its national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party was concerned by the EFF members' intimidation tactics. The DA accused the rival party of threatening businesses and ordinary South Africans, both you and old, with consequences if they chose not to participate in the shutdown, EWN reported.

How does the DA plan to "protect" South Africans from the EFF's national shutdown

The DA vowed to do whatever it took to protect the right of South Africans. This includes approaching the court to ensure the EFF complies with the protest permits issued by relevant municipalities.

The political party said it would also seek a court interdict to ensure the EFF leadership retracts all intimidation letters. Third, the party's lawyers have drafted an affidavit template for business owners to use to lay charges of intimidation against the EFF, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are divided by the DA's legal action against the EFF

Below are some comments:

@MightySandvitch said:

"Maybe our dozen or so political parties should work together to solve our problems, just a thought."

@DegeeZet pointed out

"Their protest is legal & constitutional though."

@Phiri13Williams claimed:

"Whether DA likes it or not, I guess this shutdown will go ahead."

@aminah573471835 added:

"We are 100% behind EFF. No matter what."

@MulaloTP stated:

"I am with you Malema must fall."

