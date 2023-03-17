Democratic leader John Steenhuisen is adamant that David Mabuza is behind corruption at Eskom

Steenhuisen accused the ANC of protecting the former deputy president by refusing to appoint an ad hoc committee to investigate graft at Eskom

Some South Africans are not surprised by the allegations against Mabuza, while others say a different minister is behind the downfall of the power utility

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has fingered former Deputy President David Mabuza in the rampant corruption at Eskom.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says David Mabuza is the senior politician involved in the looting of Eskom. Images: Fani Mahuntsi & GCIS/Flickr

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen told Parliament on Thursday, 16 March, that Mabuza is the senior politician former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter accused of running Eskom into the ground.

John Steenhuisen accuses ANC of protecting David Mabuza

The DA leader proposed that Parliament launch an ad hoc committee to probe corruption at Eskom, but that proposal was denied on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Steenhuisen stated that the suggestion was rejected because the ANC was protecting Mabuza, reports TimesLIVE.

"We all know who this person being referred to is. It’s Mr DD Mabuza, and we all know how connected he is within the ANC," said.

Steenhuisen added that the ANC would only take action against corruption at Eskom after Mabuza successfully flees to Russia.

ANC defends David Mabuza against John Steenhuisen's allegations

The ANC did not just sit by and let the opposition party leader make damning allegations against the former deputy president.

ANC MP Thokozile Malinga interjected Steehuisen's accusations and stated that Mabuza should sue the DA leader for casting aspersions, reports the Daily Maverick.

NC MP Bhekizizwe Radebe added that Steenhuisen's accusations were an act of "pure cowardice" for attacking someone who was not there to defend himself. Although the ANC wants Mabuza to sue, Steenhuisen cannot be sued for what he says in Parliament.

South Africans weigh in on John Steenhuisen's allegations against David Mabuza

@nmaharaj321 said:

"Always suspected Mabuza. All those trips to Russia? What about all the fraud and corruption in building stadiums for the 2010 WC? He was DP. What did he do other than steal?"

@VleisMeaty said:

"The lies that people tell to create divisions among the ANC are amazing. Hence I no longer trust what comes out of the mouth of DA and EFF or opposition parties. They are just taking advantage of the factional battles within the ANC."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Very serious allegations. Can Mr Steenhuisen produce evidence? The public wants to know where their taxpayers' money is going..is that one of the reasons my deputy president resigned in Parliament and ANC...answer Mr DA?"

@Marttwit said:

"If David Mabuza is the 'territorial ruler' of Eskom cartels, who is his primary enforcer, aka 'henchman' and 'assassin'?"

@NickvGraan said:

"No surprises there. Even the devastating exposé by the New York Times a couple of years ago was not enough to put him off. To date, no comment from Cyril."

Pravin Gordhan admits André de Ruyter told him about corruption at Eskom, enraging SA: “Jamnandas is corrupt”

Briefly News previously reported that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's explosive allegations about ANC ministers allowing corruption at Eskom just delivered another shocking revelation.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed that he was the senior government minister with whom De Ruyter shared his concerns about looting and corruption.

During an interview with eNCA, the former Eskom CEO revealed that he had approached a senior government minister about his concerns about corruption and criminality at the ailing power utility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News