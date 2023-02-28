Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has made a shocking revelation about André de Ruyter's allegations of corruption at Eskom

Gordhan revealed that he was the minister De Ruyter was referring to in the former Eskom's CEO explosive interview with eNCA

The public enterprises minister dismissed De Ruyter's allegations as allusions because they haven't been backed up by evidence

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's explosive allegations about African National Congress ministers allowing corruption at Eskom just got another shocking revelation.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed that he was the senior government minister with whom de Ruyter shared his concerns about looting and corruption.

André de Ruyter accuses government minister of brushing off Eskom corruption concerns

During an interview with eNCA, the former Eskom CEO revealed that he had approached a senior government minister about his concerns about corruption and criminality at the ailing power utility.

De Ruyter said that when he told the minister that there were attempts to weaken governance around the $8.5 billion climate financing SA received during COP26. In response, the minister allegedly told De Ruyter to be realistic and allow the corruption to happen for "the greater good".

Even after naming the high-profile politician who was allegedly involved in the plan to loot the climate financing, the minister, who we now know to be Gordhan, reportedly said:

"I guess it was inevitable that it would come out anyway”

Pravin Gordan dismisses André de Ruyter's allegations as "allusions"

While Gordhan admitted that De Ruyter told him about corruption at the power utility while he was still CEO, Gordhan claims the allegations were nothing but allusions, TimesLIVE reported.

Gordhan claimed that in terms of his understanding of the law, accusations of corruption should be supported by evidence. The public enterprise minister added that if De Ruyter had proof of misconduct at Eskom, he must report it to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 26 February, the ANC threatened to file criminal charges against the former Eskom CEO if he doesn't report his allegations backed with evidence to law enforcement agencies within seven days.

South Africans angered by Pravin Gordan admitting André de Ruyter told him about corruption at Eskom

South Africans have accused Gordhan of corruption after the revelation that De Ruyter told him about corruption at Eskom.

Below are some comments:

@KasieNova remarked:

"Jamnandas is corrupt to the core."

@SeremaniGideon added:

"De Ruyter was not a crazy CEO. Comrades at Luthuli House have messed up."

@LoveBraveHeart said:

"This story is SO BIG. It has to be denied first, then properly investigated. I believe solid evidence will be found and perhaps this time, "they" will all be prosecuted without fail."

@Darren20041950 slammed:

"Dismissed the allegations as allusions when a blind man can see that Eskom is corrupt."

@calvindadon accused:

"This old man is taking the country backwards."

@Pour_White claimed:

"Pravin is scared. If he talks he will be killed. The mafia owns him."

@KB_Ramasimong asked:

"Why is this human disaster still in office?"

Pravin Gordhan slammed André de Ruyter for sharing political opinions instead of ending loadshedding

