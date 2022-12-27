SAPS members have urged social media users to refrain from spreading rumours about the deaths of three women

The women were allegedly sprayed with a mysterious substance before dying at a tavern in Hofmeyr outside Graaf Reinet

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said police are searching for two suspects in connection with the deaths

EASTERN CAPE - Police in the Eastern Cape have urged citizens to not speculate following the death of three young women at a tavern on Saturday night, 24 December.

The incident occurred in Hofmeyr outside Graaf Reinet. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The victims were allegedly sprayed with a mysterious substance and died at the scene. An inquest docket is being investigated. However, the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

During an interview with eNCA, police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana urged citizens to not spread rumours about the deaths as a way to safe guard the sensitive investigation.

He also confirmed that the deaths were in no way related to a shooting. Kinana added that police are looking for two suspects who are allegedly connected to the killings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hofmeyr Police Station or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10 11, News24 reported.

Citizens react to the deaths:

@Blaquedoug said:

“This is not good news, why are people so evil though? Are these some kind of rituals or something? Another one in exactly 6 months… 26 Jun vs 26 Dec.”

@El123V commented:

“Again? Yoh! This is scary.”

@Great_lioness posted:

“Again! Terrorism is very active in SA.”

@MaMatthysen wrote:

“Is this the new way to kill people? Find out what substance it is and where it comes from before more people die.”

@andileaubrey added:

“Enyobeni part two.”

